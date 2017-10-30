Russia
New 200 Ruble Bills Sell in Kazan for 300

Oct 30, 2017
— Update: 10:53

New 200 Ruble Bills Sell in Kazan for 300

Oct 30, 2017 — 10:53
— Update: 10:53
Avilov Alexander / Moskva News Agency

A store in Kazan is selling newly issued 200 ruble ($3) banknotes, not yet in circulation in the city, for 300 rubles, local media reported Oct. 28.

New 200 and 2000 ruble banknote designs feature landmarks in Russia’s Far East and Crimea. They are currently only in circulation in Moscow and those regions.

But eager Kazan residents can now get their hands on the 200 ruble bill at Mir Monet (Money World) for just 100 rubles more than the original value.

The new banknotes were launched Oct. 12 by Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina and CEO Goznak Trachuk.

A Crimean naval memorial features on the 200 ruble banknote, while the Russian Bridge in Vladivostok and the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport feature on the 2000 ruble bill.

