Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
6 hours ago
Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.
Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.
2 days ago
Damien Schmitt and Dam’nco: From Paris With Love
Dam'nco, best known for the composition From Paris With Love, plays modern jazz and pop fusion with the French touch.
Dam'nco brings together six of the best French musicians, including its founder and leader renowned drummer Damien Schmitt, keyboardist Michael Lecoq, and guitarist Yann Negrit. The compositions, which borrow from different musical styles, are directly inspired by the atmosphere the Paris quarters and represent the contemporary multicultural fusion of French music. Read more