Kaspersky Lab Sues U.S Over Federal Agency Ban on Software

(Bloomberg) — Kaspersky Lab Inc. is challenging a U.S. directive banning all use of its software by federal agencies over concerns about the Moscow-connected security firm’s links to the Russian government and espionage efforts.

Kaspersky Lab sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday in federal court in Washington claiming it wasn’t given a chance to dispute the government’s allegations, which the software maker said were based off of unfounded press reports. Kaspersky said the "unprecedented, sweeping and retroactive debarment" violated the company’s constitutional rights.

"DHS has failed to provide the company adequate due process to rebut the unsubstantiated allegations underlying the directive and has not provided any evidence of wrongdoing by the company," Kaspersky said in a press release.