Russian Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Could Shutter Washington Offices

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab cyber-security firm is considering closing its Washington D.C. branch as it faces increased scrutiny over suspected ties to Russian security services, the Bell reported Tuesday.

Kaspersky Government Security Solutions Inc (KGSS) could close because government agencies are in effect prohibited from maintaining contacts with the Moscow-based firm, one of the outlet’s two sources close to Kaspersky said.

Kaspersky Lab’s vice president for public affairs Anton Shingarev told the Bell that a “reorganization is planned” at the KGSS office.

The office was opened across the river from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2014 and employs 10 people, all U.S. citizens.

“We are thinking about what to do with it because the prospects are rather hazy,” Shingarev said.

Concerns that one of the world’s leading cyber-security agencies could be harboring close ties with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) heightened after Bloomberg said it had gained access to Kaspersky Lab’s internal emails this summer.