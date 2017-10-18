Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago He Who Shall Not Be Named — The Kremlin’s Last Words on Navalny's Election Bid
3 hours ago Kaliningrad Mayor Says Residents Should Leave City During World Cup Matches
6 hours ago Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire
Business
The Central Bank of Russia Blacklists 120 Otkritie Bankers
Russia
He Who Shall Not Be Named — The Kremlin’s Last Words on Navalny's Election Bid
Russia
Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire
Russia
Russian Actress Faces Backlash for Harvey Weinstein Comments
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kaliningrad Mayor Says Residents Should Leave City During World Cup Matches

Oct 18, 2017 — 15:41
— Update: 15:45

Kaliningrad Mayor Says Residents Should Leave City During World Cup Matches

Oct 18, 2017 — 15:41
— Update: 15:45
Alexander Yaroshuk / Vitaliy Nevar / TASS

The mayor of Kaliningrad, a host city for the 2018 World Cup, is urging residents to clean up their yards, avoid fights, and leave city before matches are held there, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

Leaving Kaliningrad is voluntary, but strongly encouraged, since city roads will be congested and almost entirely limited to official transport during the competition, mayor Alexander Yaroshuk said in an interview to a local radio station.

“One of the four games that take place in Kaliningrad will surely feature a top European team,” Yaroshuk said. “The city will receive 70,000 to 100,000 tourists.”

“Of course, all of them will not be able to get in the stadium, so residents should clean up in their yards. Even better, they should plan to leave the city and relax in the countryside,” Yaroshuk said.

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

Residents who remain are asked to help foreign visitors and avoid fights with the large groups of fans watching the games in bars.

“I call on all [residents] to be hospitable, kind, and not to hit anyone,” Yaroshuk said. “If you speak English, help tourists, give them advice and converse with them.”

City officials are now conducting talks with local employers to give Kaliningrad residents time off from work during match days.

Kaliningrad will host its first 2018 World Cup match on 25 June 2018 at the Kaliningrad Stadium, which is projected to accommodate up to 35,000 spectators.

Related
Russia
Moscow Officials Tally Racist Football Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
St. Petersburg to Regulate Hotel Prices for UEFA Euro 2020
Russia
Moscow to Spend $14.3M on Wi-Fi Hotspots Ahead of World Cup
World
First Round of World Cup Russia Ticket Sales About to Close
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+