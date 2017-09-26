Russia's Kalashnikov Unveils 'Flying Car' Prototype

Russia’s Kalashniov weapons manufacturer has unveiled a “flying car” design whose practical application it plans to unveil soon.
Footage of the flight demonstration published on Monday depicts a single-seat steel frame flanked by eight tandem rotors. The 30-second video shows a pilot taking off, turning around and landing the “flying car.”
Kalashnikov’s director of communications Sophia Ivanova told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the concept is undergoing tests.
“We will soon demonstrate the practical application of this device,” Ivanova said on Tuesday.