Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions
5 hours ago Majority of Russians Ready to Hand Putin Fourth Term
5 hours ago Navalny Won’t Hand the Kremlin Freebies by Criticizing Sobchak
Russia
Majority of Russians Ready to Hand Putin Fourth Term
Business
The Oligarchs Are Next: Russian Businessmen Prepare for U.S. Sanctions
Russia
Navalny Won’t Hand the Kremlin Freebies by Criticizing Sobchak
Russia
30 Foreign Spies Foiled This Year, Says Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions

Oct 27, 2017 — 15:49
— Update: 17:11

Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions

Oct 27, 2017 — 15:49
— Update: 17:11
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

The iconic weapons maker Kalashnikov is among 39 Russian defense and intelligence sector companies that could face new U.S. sanctions in retaliation to claims of election interference and regional conflicts.

The sanctions bill that U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law in August sets a two-month deadline for him to designate targets.

U.S. lawmakers previously criticized the Trump administration for missing the Oct. 1 deadline for imposing penalties on Moscow in line with the new sanctions bill.

The State Department said this week it was working to identify entities linked to Russian defense and intelligence industries to issue the guidance of sanctions targets.

The New York Times obtained a copy of the list and published it on Thursday as State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said it was due to be released to the public soon.

The Oligarchs Are Next: Russian Businessmen Prepare for U.S. Sanctions

The list includes 33 Russian defense and six intelligence sector organizations, the Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service among them.

In addition to the already-blacklisted arms maker Kalashnikov Concern, the U.S. designation includes Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and massive state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, which are also under U.S. sanctions.

American companies would be prohibited from doing “significant” business with companies on the list, beginning late January 2018. 

Nauert explained the three-week delay with producing the list by saying it was the State Department’s effort to help U.S. and allied firms avoid running afoul of the possible sanctions.

“Part of this is to say to the companies – and many of these are big multinational companies – put them on alert that these are the types of things that they can no longer do business with.”

In anticipation of the potential sanctions, Russia is reportedly looking to designate a bank to exclusively service the country’s defense industry by year-end, the Kommersant business daily reported.

Shortly after the list was released, the Foreign Policy magazine cited congressional sources as saying that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had dissolved an office that oversees sanctions policy. A mid-level State Department manager is now reportedly in charge of coordinating U.S. sanctions.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+