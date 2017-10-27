Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions

The iconic weapons maker Kalashnikov is among 39 Russian defense and intelligence sector companies that could face new U.S. sanctions in retaliation to claims of election interference and regional conflicts.

The sanctions bill that U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law in August sets a two-month deadline for him to designate targets.

U.S. lawmakers previously criticized the Trump administration for missing the Oct. 1 deadline for imposing penalties on Moscow in line with the new sanctions bill.

The State Department said this week it was working to identify entities linked to Russian defense and intelligence industries to issue the guidance of sanctions targets.

The New York Times obtained a copy of the list and published it on Thursday as State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said it was due to be released to the public soon.