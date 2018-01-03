Kadyrov Links Facebook Ban to Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed the blocking of his social media accounts as politically motivated, linking the move to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy on Israel.



Facebook confirmed last week that it had blocked Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after he was blacklisted by U.S. authorities for reported human rights abuses.

Kadyrov is a prolific social media user and had gathered some 3 million followers on Instagram and 750,000 followers on Facebook before his accounts were blocked.