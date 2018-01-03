News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Navalny Appeals Supreme Court Election Registration Ban
6 hours ago Kadyrov Links Facebook Ban to Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem
9 hours ago Two Russian Troops Killed in Syria on New Year’s Eve
News
Navalny Appeals Supreme Court Election Registration Ban
News
Two Russian Troops Killed in Syria on New Year’s Eve
News
Here Are the Russian Laws that Came Into Effect This Year
News
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams U.S. Over Iran Protests
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Kadyrov Links Facebook Ban to Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem

Jan 3, 2018 — 15:24
— Update: 15:23

Kadyrov Links Facebook Ban to Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem

Jan 3, 2018 — 15:24
— Update: 15:23
Ramzan Kadyrov (Zubair Bairakov / TASS)

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed the blocking of his social media accounts as politically motivated, linking the move to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy on Israel.

Facebook confirmed last week that it had blocked Kadyrov’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after he was blacklisted by U.S. authorities for reported human rights abuses. 

Kadyrov is a prolific social media user and had gathered some 3 million followers on Instagram and 750,000 followers on Facebook before his accounts were blocked.

See also: Kadyrov Calls for Purging Chechnya of Gay Men, But Insists None Live There

In a Wednesday post on the messaging app Telegram, Kadyrov accused the United States of “hypocrisy,” saying the accounts of Latin American politicians labeled “dictators” had not been blocked. 

“According to many observers, the real reason is connected to my criticism of Trump’s decision to move the [U.S.] Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Kadyrov wrote. 

The strongman leader of the Muslim-majority North Caucasus republic earlier joined Moscow in denouncing Trump for fulfilling a campaign pledge to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, risking unrest in the region. 

 Kadyrov further derided Facebook for “clearly not having freedom of action” and for being an “instrument in the hands of the U.S. authorities.” 

Related
News
Facebook Blocks Kadyrov’s Accounts Over U.S. Sanctions
News
Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Laughs Off U.S. Sanctions
News
U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge
News
Kremlin Pours Cold Water on Kadyrov's Retirement Plans
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+