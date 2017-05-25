Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
3 hours ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
7 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
Meanwhile…
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
Meanwhile…
Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too
Meanwhile…
Russia's Meme Courtyard
Meanwhile…
Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
3 hours ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
7 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

May 25, 2017 — 18:58
— Update: 18:58

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

May 25, 2017 — 18:58
— Update: 18:58
Pavel Chikov‏ / Twitter

A judge in Krasnoyarsk dismissed a case against a local woman accused of sharing a lewd image mocking Russian Orthodox Christianity. This April, state prosecutors discovered a photograph Irina Kudinova shared on the social network Vkontakte depicting an Easter cake and two Easter eggs in what experts argued was a phallic symbol.

The court did not agree, however, and it dropped the charges against Kudinova on Thursday, refusing to consider if her photograph constitutes a “deliberate desecration of a religious object.”

A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy

Earlier this month, a court in Yekaterinburg gave Ruslan Sokolovsky, a young YouTube star, a 3.5-year suspended sentence for sharing satirical atheist videos online. Sokolovsky infamously filmed himself played Pokemon Go inside a cathedral last year. His somewhat confusing verdict in part describes his offense as “denying the existence of Jesus Christ and the Prophet Muhammad,” though officials have since clarified that atheism itself is not illegal. 

In recent years, Russia has become a country where nearly any kind of mockery of religious views can lead to criminal prosecution for “offending religious sentiments.”

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

3 hours ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

7 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

7 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

7 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

7 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

7 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

7 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Cinema

Beat Film: Somniloquies

International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture

Thu. May. 25 Wed. May. 31
Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
08:00 p.m.

Members of Harvard’s Sensory Ethnography Laboratory documentary filmmakers Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor (‘Leviathan’) use McGregor’s dream talk as a delirious soundtrack to accompany distorted images of people in the throes of sleep. New York songwriter from the 1960s and 70s Dion McGregor was known as “the world’s most prolific sleep talker,” and whose nightly ramblings were recorded by his roommate (and released on an LP entitled “The Dream World of Dion McGregor”). Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

7 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

7 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

2 hours ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
2 hours ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

23 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

23 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

2 hours ago
Thousands of Russian believers have flocked to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to see the relics of Saint Nicholas the Miracleworker.

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day, 1 hour ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

see more

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

New issue — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
1 day ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in ...

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

Thu. May. 25

More events
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess. Broadway Gala. Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer Gig
Daddy McSwing and Vegas Project Gig
Human Use of Human Beings Theater
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Exhibition

Naum Medovoy: Last March

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Tverskoi Bulvar
to May. 28

The first Russian solo show of works by Russian-American documentary film director and artist includes his Last March (Posledny Marsh) graphic series and video installations on the themes of World War II. The Salamatina Gallery (New York) and Moscow Museum of Modern Art joint exhibit. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Most Read

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+