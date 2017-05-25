Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

A judge in Krasnoyarsk dismissed a case against a local woman accused of sharing a lewd image mocking Russian Orthodox Christianity. This April, state prosecutors discovered a photograph Irina Kudinova shared on the social network Vkontakte depicting an Easter cake and two Easter eggs in what experts argued was a phallic symbol.

The court did not agree, however, and it dropped the charges against Kudinova on Thursday, refusing to consider if her photograph constitutes a “deliberate desecration of a religious object.”