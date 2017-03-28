Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
9 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
9 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Moscow
Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
Russia
Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
Russia
St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Russia
In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
9 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
9 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

March 28, 2017 — 17:31
— Update: 18:06

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

March 28, 2017 — 17:31
— Update: 18:06
Denis Abramov / Vedomosti

Two journalists reporting on protests by farmers in Russia’s Krasnodar region have been beaten and robbed by a group of masked men.

Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Andrei Kostyanov from U.S. state-funded news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) were ambushed by men wielding cans of pepper spray as they left their hotel in the town of Kropotkin.

The attackers escaped on foot after taking a laptop, recording equipment, and the journalists' personal belongings. Kostyanov was later treated for a broken rib.

Khazov-Cassia said that the attack took place just hours after local police officers had visited them at the hotel.

Police later recovered some of the stolen items, including the camera, Khazov-Cassia said.

"This thuggish attack on our reporters, who were acting in their professional capacity and covering an event, is unacceptable," RFE/RL President Thomas Kent said. "We demand a full investigation, with a focus on the role of local police in the incident, to ensure that this is not another crime against journalists in Russia that is met with impunity."

Read More: Angry Farmers Stage Tractor March on Moscow

Local farmers in Russia's Krasnodar region accuse large agricultural holdings of talking part in illegal land seizures.

Authorities have allowed a number of protests to take place amid low-level harassment, including a "tractor march" on Moscow in August 2016. But the protests which the journalists had been sent to cover ultimately did not take place, Khazov-Cassia said.

Related
Russia
Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin
Russia
Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

11 hours ago

In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

Concert

Mikhail Petukhov (piano)

Wed. Mar. 29 Sun. Apr. 23
Conservatory / Small Hall
06:00 p.m.

In program: Bach, Petukhov. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

9 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

11 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
11 hours ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

1 day, 16 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

see more

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

15 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
16 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
16 hours ago

Russia’s political history centers around Moscow. Anything meaningful happens in the capital, or it scarcely happens at all.

16 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

18 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Nekromantix Gig
Flight Opera
The Snow Maiden Opera

16 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

18 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

15 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

Pour that Perfect Pint

1 day ago
The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To ...

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

15 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

The Inspector General

Sun. May. 21 Sun. May. 21
Yermolova Theater
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Zemlyansky’s movement version of Gogol’s comedy about a traveling innocent who wreaks havoc in a provincial town when he is mistaken for a government official. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians ...

Most Read

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+