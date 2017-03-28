Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

Two journalists reporting on protests by farmers in Russia’s Krasnodar region have been beaten and robbed by a group of masked men.

Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Andrei Kostyanov from U.S. state-funded news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) were ambushed by men wielding cans of pepper spray as they left their hotel in the town of Kropotkin.

The attackers escaped on foot after taking a laptop, recording equipment, and the journalists' personal belongings. Kostyanov was later treated for a broken rib.

Khazov-Cassia said that the attack took place just hours after local police officers had visited them at the hotel.