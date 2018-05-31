News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 31 2018 - 15:05
By Reuters

Journalism Federation Calls Ukraine's Staged Murder Operation 'Inadmissible'

Arkady Babchenko (Jörg Carstensen / DPA / TASS)

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) described on Thursday the staged murder of a Russian dissident journalist who dramatically reappeared alive a day later as "intolerable" and "inadmissible."

Ukrainian authorities had said that Arkady Babchenko, a 41-year-old critic of President Vladimir Putin and of Russian policy in Ukraine and Syria, had been shot dead at his flat on Tuesday. But Babchenko reappeared on Wednesday in the middle of a press briefing about his own murder.

'Slain' Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Rises From the Grave

"Arkady Babchenko is still alive and can continue to do his job as a critical journalist: The news is excellent," said Philippe Leruth, the president of the IFJ, in a statement.

"But in falsely spreading the news of his murder, the Ukrainian authorities have gravely harmed the credibility of information, and their brief communication risks being seen as a propaganda operation."

