Jose Mourinho, the coach of English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United, has joined the Kremlin-run RT news network to cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Eleven Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, are set to host the championship in 2018 from June 14 to July 15.

RT announced on Monday that Mourinho will join former Manchester United goalie and top-10 keeper of the century Peter Schmeichel to cover the World Cup.

“I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games,” the network quoted Mourinho as saying.

RT’s American branch was forced to register as a “foreign agent” last year after being accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.