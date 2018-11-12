News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 12 2018 - 11:11

Jehovah’s Witnesses Leader Detained in Siberia — Reports

Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

A local Jehovah’s Witnesses leader was reportedly detained in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been labeled as extremist in Russia.

Russia outlawed Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, equating the country’s estimated 175,000 adherents to members of a terrorist group, making it illegal for them to congregate or distribute literature. Last month, investigators claimed to have seized explosives from members of the religious group in the Volga region of Kirov — a claim that a spokesperson for the group denied.

Read More
Jehovah’s Witnesses Ban Spells End for Russia’s Religious Diversity (Op-Ed)

Local police reportedly took “measures to prevent extremist manifestations” against a group of 15 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novosibirsk, according to a police spokesman cited by Interfax on Monday.

Religious literature, cellphones and electronic data carriers were seized from the group’s leader — who was detained and faces criminal charges — deputy police chief Oleg Olenyev was cited as saying.

Dozens of Muslims Detained After Friday Prayers Near Moscow, Reports Say
News
Oct. 15 2018
Dozens of Muslims Detained After Friday Prayers Near Moscow, Reports Say
Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine
News
Oct. 22 2018
Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine
Anti-Semitism at Historic Lows in Russia, Jewish Congress Leader Says
News
Oct. 29 2018
Anti-Semitism at Historic Lows in Russia, Jewish Congress Leader Says

Latest news

Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards
News
Nov. 13 2018
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter