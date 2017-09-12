Jehovah’s Witnesses Appeal Russia's 'Extremist' Label

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have lodged an appeal with Russia's Supreme Court after being added to an "extremist" registry alongside banned terrorist organizations, the court told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry added the religious group to a registry of banned organizations last month after the Supreme Court ruled in April to formally ban the group.

The judgement forced 396 registered Jehovah’s Witnesses branches across Russia to dissolve.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses said on their website on Monday that the Supreme Court has three months to consider the appeal.