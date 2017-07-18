Russian Supreme Court Rejects Jehovah’s Witnesses Appeal

Russia’s Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to lift a ban on the Jehovah’s Witnesses, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.



Svetlana Borisova, a representative of the Justice Ministry defended the court’s decision saying the “Administrative Center of the Jehovah’s Witnesses hasn’t ceased its extremist activity and continues to insist that such activity is not extremist.”

The Jehovah’s Witness were prepared for the decision, but a spokesman said the ruling was “still very upsetting.”

“The disturbing fact is that despite the overwhelming amount of evidence that points to the contrary, powerful forces within Russian continue to label our organization extremist,” David Semonian said.