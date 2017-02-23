Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands
9 hours ago Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader
10 hours ago Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Russia
Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
World
Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East
World
Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.
Russia
Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands
9 hours ago Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader
10 hours ago Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

Feb 23, 2017 — 09:56
— Update: 10:55

Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands

Feb 23, 2017 — 09:56
— Update: 10:55
A Russian border guards' tower is seen on Kunashir Island, one of the disputed Kuril Islands that are claimed by both Japan and Russia. AP

Japan has sent a note of protest to Russia over the country’s recently announced plans to deploy troops to the disputed Kuril Islands, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Increasing Russia's military presence on the islands, which Moscow and Tokyo both claim sovereignty over, would be "regrettable," Yoshihide Suga, general secretary of the Japanese government, said at a press conference.

"This is contrary to the position of our country," he added.

The latest dispute in the longstanding Kuril controversy began on Wednesday, when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a speech at the State Duma that Russia "was continuing active work to defend the Kurils." 

Shoigu added that Russia "should deploy a division" there this year.

Japan, which lays claim to the southern Kuril Islands, considers their return a precondition for signing a post-World War II peace treaty with Moscow. But Russia believes its claims to the Islands are supported by international treaties.

Russia has significantly increased its military presence on the Kuril Islands recently. In March 2016, Shoigu announced Russia would deploy top-of-the-line Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems — with ranges of up to 450 kilometers — as well as the new Aeleron-3 drones to the islands.

In December, Japan mulled allowing U.S. military bases on two of the southern islands during a meeting with Russian Security Council Head Nikolai Patrushev.

Related
World
You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk
Russia
Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
World
Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader

9 hours ago

Police outside Moscow have detained Oleg Melnikov, the leader of Russia’s “Anti-Slavery Movement,” and another activist on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

10 hours ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

15 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

17 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

18 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

19 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

21 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

10 hours ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

15 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

17 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

10 hours ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

15 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

17 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France

15 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force

17 hours ago

Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

14 hours ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
14 hours ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Print edition — 7 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 days, 12 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

18 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

19 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

21 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

19 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

19 hours ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

19 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

19 hours ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

19 hours ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

19 hours ago

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat income tax.

19 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

see more

19 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

21 hours ago

Leaping for the Stars

Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

19 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From a restaurant with a view on the 52nd floor to cheap pan-Asian food on the outskirts, here's our latest selection of new places in Moscow.

New issue — 7 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

21 hours ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

22 hours ago

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

22 hours ago

Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

23 hours ago

One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

1 day ago

Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

1 day ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

Thu. Feb. 23

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

21 hours ago

Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket

22 hours ago

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East

22 hours ago

Russia's Supreme Court Releases Jailed Activist Ildar Dadin

23 hours ago

One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

1 day ago

Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

1 day ago

Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

18 hours ago

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

19 hours ago

Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System

21 hours ago

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)

Leaping for the Stars

21 hours ago
Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in the 1950s in which he ...

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

1 day ago
This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for ...

Leaping for the Stars

21 hours ago
Photographer Philippe Halsman is perhaps best known for his 'Jump' project, a series of playful pictures taken in ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

This year’s Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

1 day ago

1 day ago

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know

Most Read

Christ Versus Satire

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+