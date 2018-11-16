Japan PM Tells Putin No U.S. Bases on Disputed Isles if Handed Over — Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, eager to resolve a row that has haunted ties with Moscow since World War II, has told Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States would not put troops on disputed islands if they are handed over to Japan, a newspaper reported on Friday.

Seeking to cement his diplomatic legacy and improve ties with Russia to counter a rising China, Abe has pledged to settle the dispute over four isles in the Western Pacific that were occupied by Soviet troops toward the end of the war.

They are known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Any agreement involving transfer of sovereignty to Japan would have to address whether the U.S.-Japan security treaty, the core of Japan’s diplomacy, would apply, including whether Washington would have the right to put military bases on the islands.

The isles have strategic value for Russia, ensuring naval access to the western Pacific.