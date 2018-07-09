News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 09 2018 - 16:07

Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Pens Letter on 51st Day of Hunger Strike

Sergei Pivovarov / Reuters

Detained Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has sent a letter to Ukrainian actress Rimma Zyubnina, describing his health and prison conditions.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in a maximum security prison in 2015 after being found guilty of setting fire to two offices in Crimea, including one belonging to Russia’s ruling political party, after Moscow annexed the territory from Ukraine. He has been on a hunger strike since May 14, demanding the release of Ukrainians he says are illegally jailed in Russia.

In the letter, a copy of which Zyubnina posted on Facebook on Saturday, Sentsov writes: “I am feeling fine, despite the 51st day [of the hunger strike], but, of course, my health isn’t as wonderful as some authorized human rights defenders may believe — everyone sees what they want to see.”

Read More
Russian Campaigners Use World Cup to Stage Sentsov Protest

Russia’s human rights ombudsman, Tatyana Moskalkova, reportedly visited Sentsov in the penal colony where he is being held in northern Siberia late last month. She reported that the activist’s health was “satisfactory, though there is concern over how it will develop,” according to Interfax.

Sentsov also complained about the delays with which mail gets to him in the jail.

“First it’s read by the censor and other interested persons, then it’s unsealed and given to me, which might not be on the same day,” he wrote.

“Generally, if an answer is received after a week, then that’s a normal speed under this system,” he added.

Critics say that Sentsov, who has warned that he will “go until the end” with his hunger strike, was targeted for his political views and his opposition to Crimea’s annexation.

Family Pleads With Putin to Release Ukrainian Director Ahead of World Cup
News
June 11 2018
Family Pleads With Putin to Release Ukrainian Director Ahead of World Cup
Ukraine, Russia Fail to Agree on UN Peacekeeping Mission
News
June 12 2018
Ukraine, Russia Fail to Agree on UN Peacekeeping Mission
Russian Navy off Crimean Coast Put on High Alert
News
June 15 2018
Russian Navy off Crimean Coast Put on High Alert

Latest news

Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'
News
July 09 2018
Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'
After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
News
July 09 2018
After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet
News
July 09 2018
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter