Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker on Hunger Strike Warns ‘End is Near’

Oleg Sentsov, the jailed Ukrainian filmmaker nearing the third month of an indefinite hunger strike over his demand for Russia to release political prisoners, said in a letter to his cousin that he is barely hanging on to life.

Russian authorities sentenced Sentsov, a native of annexed Crimea, to 20 years in a Siberian prison on charges of terrorism. Sentsov declared a hunger strike 88 days ago to demand the Russian government release scores of fellow Ukrainians he said are jailed for political reasons.

Sentsov’s cousin, Natalia Kaplan, said Sentsov wrote her a “catastrophic” letter in which he writes that he “barely ever gets up.”

“He wrote the end is near, and he wasn’t referring to his release,” Kaplan said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The filmmaker also told Kaplan he is not receiving letters, and wonders whether the wider world is interested in the hunger strike.