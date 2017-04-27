Ivan the Terrible Statue in Russian Town Confiscated Within One Hour

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia
After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.
Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists
Children’s performance in English with a real automobile and live music, including reggae.
This performance by a group of actors and musicians of the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre pays homage to the British poet Edward Lear, who founded the notion of nonsense poetry and deeply influenced Lewis Carroll, Daniil Kharms and the French surrealists. Read more
‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates
Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian tales at Lenkom
Mark Zakharov’s all-star staging based on the bad-boy novelist Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian works “Day of the Oprichnik” and “Telluria” about the near future of Russia and Europe. Read more