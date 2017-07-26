First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow

A monument to Ivan the Terrible has been erected in Moscow, the Russian Military-Historical Society announced on its website on Wednesday.

The monument, which is the first of its kind in the Russian capital and only the second in country, is on display at the so-called Alley of Rulers in central Moscow.



The statue of the infamous Russian leader was initially placed in the city of Alexandrov in Vladimir region, which Ivan IV once chose as a site of his 11-year-long self-imposed exile.

But locals in Alexandrov protested. The monument, created by Vasily Selivanov, was erected there for just one hour on April 26, before residents dismantled it, the Novyy Gorod Alexandrov newspaper reported.