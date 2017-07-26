Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout
59 minutes ago First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow
3 hours ago EU Scraps ‘Judo’ From Decision to Blacklist Putin Ally Rotenberg
Russia
Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout
Russia
Moscow Hears Political Saber Rattling in Fresh Sanctions Vote
Russia
EU Scraps ‘Judo’ From Decision to Blacklist Putin Ally Rotenberg
Russia
More Rich Russians Are Declaring Foreign Bank Accounts
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow

July 26, 2017 — 19:55
— Update: 19:55

First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow

July 26, 2017 — 19:55
— Update: 19:55
Moskva News Agency

A monument to Ivan the Terrible has been erected in Moscow, the Russian Military-Historical Society announced on its website on Wednesday.

The monument, which is the first of its kind in the Russian capital and only the second in country, is on display at the so-called Alley of Rulers in central Moscow.

The statue of the infamous Russian leader was initially placed in the city of Alexandrov in Vladimir region, which Ivan IV once chose as a site of his 11-year-long self-imposed exile.

But locals in Alexandrov protested. The monument, created by Vasily Selivanov, was erected there for just one hour on April 26, before residents dismantled it, the Novyy Gorod Alexandrov newspaper reported.

Read More: Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible

The Alley of Rulers in Moscow features 33 bronze statues of Russian rulers dating back to ancient times and until the 1917 Revolution. Nearly all have been cast by the famous, but controversial sculptor Zurab Tsereteli.

The Russian Military-Historical Society said it planned to erect eight more statues before the end of the year, including Vladimir Lenin and Boris Yeltsin.

In October 2016, the authorities in the Oryol region in central Russia erected a monument to Ivan the Terrible in the regional capital. The move caused a months-long nationwide debate on whether one of the most brutal rulers in Russian history deserved to be commemorated in bronze.

Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Vysotsky, Orwell and the Cheka
Moscow
Behind the Silver Screen: A Tour of Russia's Mosfilm Studios
Moscow
Say Cheese
Moscow
The Art of Alienation: Garif Basyrov, Russia's Observer of the Absurd
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+