It's Official: Russia's Recession Is Over (Thanks to Some Creative Statistics)

It’s official: Russia’s economic recession is over. But instead of congratulating the Kremlin or praising Russian businesses, concerned citizens might want to thank Russia’s state statistics agency, Rosstat.

According to the Rosstat’s latest calculations, Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The good news ends there. The reversal of Russia’s negative growth trend is only reflected in quarterly breakdowns. On the whole, the Russian economy contracted by 0.2 percent in 2016. Positive growth was only registered in the fourth quarter, where GDP grew by 0.3 percent compared over the same period in 2015.

This is because the upturn doesn’t mark a shift in the Russian economy, but a change in how Rosstat calculates GDP. The agency now gives industries such as mining greater weight in its calculations, Rosstat chief Alexander Surinov told the Vedomosti newspaper. These new calculations will also see small businesses contributing more to GDP, with their weighting boosted from by 0.5 percent to 19.9 percent.