Italy Arrests 2 Russians for Smuggling Kurdish Migrants
Kristoffer Trolle / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Two Russian citizens have reportedly been detained in southern Italy on suspicion of smuggling Kurdish migrants.
Italian media reported that 51 migrants were aboard a sailboat that ran aground in the province of Crotone on Thursday. The ANSA news outlet reported that one of the migrants is missing at sea.
Two suspected smugglers believed to be Russian citizens were arrested in a nearby hotel later that day, the local Il Crotonese outlet reported.
“They presented obviously fake documents to the night porter,” the news site reported, adding that the hotel employee alerted police after checking the Russians into a room.
Il Crotonese reported that police had found sailing navigation tools and money in the suspects’ luggage.
The unnamed suspects aged 43 and 25 were reportedly due to be tried for aiding and abetting illegal immigration on Thursday afternoon.