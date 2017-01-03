Russia
UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence

Jan 3, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 17:19

UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence

Jan 3, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 17:19
Flowers and pictures of the victims are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. Yagiz Karahan / Reuters

A widely reported suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting attack at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub is pleading innocence.

Iakhe Mashrapov confirmed he was the citizen of Kyrgyzstan whose passport was published online earlier today, but was not in Turkey at the time of the terrorist attack, the Turmush news site reported.

Mashrapov, a trader at the Turatali bazaar outside his hometown of Kara-Suu, Kyrgyzstan, says he regularly travels to Turkey on business.

On Dec. 28, Mashrapov flew to Istanbul, but returned to Kyrgyzstan on Dec. 30. On the day of the Reina attack, he says he was in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. On Jan. 1, he flew back to Istanbul, but returned to Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 3.

The narrative appears to match stamped pages from Mashrapov’s passport, which were published by Turmush.

According to Mashrapov, on Jan. 1, he was removed from his flight back to Bishkek by Turkish law enforcement. The officers questioned him for an hour, saying he resembled the terror suspect. Having established that he was not the man in question, they apologized and escorted him back to his plane, which had been delayed, Mashrapov says.

Upon arriving home in Kara-Suu, Mashrapov was subsequently questioned by the Kyrgyz security services, who also established he was not involved in the terror attack, Turmush reported.

Earlier today, Tuesday, multiple media outlets, citing sources within the Turkish authorities, reported that 28-year-old Mashrapov was the attacker. Later on, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that two other foreign nationals had been arrested in Istanbul airport in connection with the Reina attack.  

Turkish police have already said they suspect the attacker to be a citizen of Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan. A selfie video taken by the suspect and surveillance footage had also fueled speculation the attacker might hail from Central Asia.

Earlier today, the Kyrgyz foreign ministry called the possibility of a Kyrgyz attacker “unlikely.” The Ministry has been previously criticized for its sluggish approach to counter-terrorism.

The New Year’s Eve shooting rampage took the lives of 39 people, 26 of whom were foreign nationals. The Islamic State terrorist organization later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tensions have grown between locals and the large Russian-speaking diaspora in Istanbul. For the most part, Turkey has been a sympathetic host to Islamic migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus. Authorities had been especially reluctant to fulfil Russian deportation orders.

That began to change after the June 28 suicide attack on Ataturk airport, and the subsequent detente in relations between Turkey and Russia.

This article was updated to reflect new information.

UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence

