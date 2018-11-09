Israeli Injured, Robbed of $350K in Moscow — Reports Say

An Israeli citizen visiting his son has reportedly been robbed in southeastern Moscow.

A police source told the RBC news website that the 62-year-old victim was hospitalized after he was hit in the head with a blunt object outside his son’s home on Thursday.

The unknown assailant made off with a bag containing $357,500 that the victim had withdrawn from a bank.

“He rode with his son to get the money. He was attacked when [the son] dropped off his father near their home entrance upon their return,” the outlet quoted the source as saying.

Police reportedly opened a criminal case into aggravated assault in the district of Vykhino-Zhulebino.