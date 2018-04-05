Israeli Citizen Beaten to Death in St. Petersburg

An Israeli citizen has reportedly been beaten to death in St. Petersburg in unclear circumstances.

Mikhail Verevskoy, 27, died from injuries in a hospital on Monday after being attacked late on March 28 in an apartment block stairwell, the Fontanka news website reported. It was unclear whether anti-Semitism served as a motivating factor for Verevsky’s deadly beating, the Ynet news website reported.

The suspect, 36-year-old Ahmed Kharsha, has been released pending trial without posting bail. Investigators believe a “sudden altercation” led to Verevskoy’s beating, Fontanka reported.

Police have opened a manslaughter investigation, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars.

The funeral service for Verevskoy, an active member of the St. Petersburg Jewish community who was survived by a wife in labor, is expected to take place on Sunday.



Verevskoy's wife gave birth to their daughter on Wednesday, two days after his death, the Spbdnevnik.ru news website reported.