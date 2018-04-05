News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 05 2018 - 10:04

Israeli Citizen Beaten to Death in St. Petersburg

Mikhail Verevskoy

An Israeli citizen has reportedly been beaten to death in St. Petersburg in unclear circumstances. 

Mikhail Verevskoy, 27, died from injuries in a hospital on Monday after being attacked late on March 28 in an apartment block stairwell, the Fontanka news website reported. It was unclear whether anti-Semitism served as a motivating factor for Verevsky’s deadly beating, the Ynet news website reported. 

The suspect, 36-year-old Ahmed Kharsha, has been released pending trial without posting bail. Investigators believe a “sudden altercation” led to Verevskoy’s beating, Fontanka reported. 

Police have opened a manslaughter investigation, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars. 

The funeral service for Verevskoy, an active member of the St. Petersburg Jewish community who was survived by a wife in labor, is expected to take place on Sunday.

Verevskoy's wife gave birth to their daughter on Wednesday, two days after his death, the Spbdnevnik.ru news website reported.

