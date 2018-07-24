News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 24 2018 - 09:07
By Reuters

Israel Rejects Russian Offer to Rein in Iranian Forces in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ronen Zvulun / POOL / EPA / TASS)

Israel rebuffed on Monday a new Russian offer to keep Iranian forces in Syria away from the Golan Heights ceasefire line, an Israeli official said, complicating Moscow's bid to stabilize the country amid a waning civil war.

The latest disagreement arose in a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russia's top diplomat and top general, dispatched to Jerusalem as Syrian government forces routed rebels near the Golan.

Israel’s vigilance was underscored by the launch of its latest, U.S.-backed missile shield against rockets that it said were fired from within Syria but which fell short of the Golan lines.

In Monday's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Netanyahu said a Russian offer to keep Iranian forces 100 km from the border was not enough, according to an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The Russians are speaking about (the 100-km buffer zone) and are committed to it, but we said there are also long-range weapons beyond this zone, and all those forces must leave Syria," the official said.

Read More
Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Hails 'Strategic' Ties With Russia Before Putin Talks

Israel had previously turned down a proposal by Russia, the big-power backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, that Iranian forces be kept 80 km from the frontier, according to Israeli officials.

The Russian embassy in Israel tweeted that Lavrov and armed forces chief General Valery Gerasimov discussed with Netanyahu Assad's advance in southwest Syria and "issues related to Israel border security."

Netanyahu held talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 11 amid Israeli concern that Assad, an old adversary, might defy a 1974 demilitarization deal on the Golan or allow his Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah allies to deploy there.

Russia has said it wants to see the separation of forces on the frontier preserved. Lavrov's deputy, Grigory Karasin, told Russian media the foreign minister's trip was "urgent and important."

Before the meeting, Netanyahu said he would tell the envoys that "Israel insists on the separation of forces agreement between us and Syria being honoured, as they were honoured for decades until the civil war in Syria broke out."

He also reaffirmed "Israel will continue to act against any attempt by Iran and its proxies to entrench militarily in Syria."

Earlier, Israel launched two David's Sling interceptor missiles at rockets which it said crashed inside Syrian territory and were part of the internal fighting there.

Russia Envoy: Future of OPCW in Question After Vote to Expand Powers
News
June 28 2018
Russia Envoy: Future of OPCW in Question After Vote to Expand Powers
Military Veterans to Kremlin: Come Clean About Syria Mission
News
July 06 2018
Military Veterans to Kremlin: Come Clean About Syria Mission
Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Hails 'Strategic' Ties With Russia Before Putin Talks
News
July 12 2018
Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Hails 'Strategic' Ties With Russia Before Putin Talks

Latest news

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub
Meanwhile…
July 25 2018
Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub
Russia Discusses Syrian Refugee Return Plan With Lebanon
News
July 25 2018
Russia Discusses Syrian Refugee Return Plan With Lebanon
Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
News
July 24 2018
Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
By Reuters

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

News

Putin Proposed Eastern Ukraine Referendum to Trump, Bloomberg Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter