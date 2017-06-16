Russia
58 minutes ago Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
1 hour ago Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike
1 hour ago Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports
Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones
Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike

June 16, 2017 — 10:15
— Update: 10:25

The Russian Defense Ministry is investigating reports that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a Russian airstrike

The airstrike was carried out in the southern suburbs of the de-facto Islamic State capital Raqqa in Syria on May 28, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

17 hours ago

At his annual "Direct Line" question and answer session broadcast live on television, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of announcing he will run for the presidency in elections scheduled for March.

