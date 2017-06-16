Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
17 hours ago
At his annual "Direct Line" question and answer session broadcast live on television, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of announcing he will run for the presidency in elections scheduled for March.
Nikita Kobelev stages Fridrikh Gorenshtein’s play that tells the story of two sisters and their family living in the Ukrainian town of Berdichev. Read more
Russia Day in Protests
The Girl and the Revolutionary
Igor Simonov’s play centers on a romantic encounter of Stalin and his future wife Nadezhda Alliluyeva. Vladimir Ageyev’s staging. Read more