Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

May 9, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:14

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

May 9, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:14
A fighter of the Islamic State holds an ISIS flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul. Reuters

As the Russian military paraded through the streets of Moscow and across the country, the Islamic State* released a new video purporting to show the execution of a captured Russian intelligence officer in Syria, the SITE monitoring group reported on May 9.

In the Russian-language video, released via the islamist group’s media outlet Furat Media, the Islamic State claimed successes against Russian forces fighting in Syria. Then the video showed a man identified by SITE as Russian colonel Evgeny Petrenko being beheaded by an Islamic State fighter.

“This idiot believed the promises of his state not to abandon him if he was captured," the man said before he was beheaded, the Reuters news agency reported. The video also showed images of war-torn Syria and said the damage was caused by Russian bombs.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Kremlin have yet to confirm or comment on the authenticity of the video. According to official figures, Russia has lost 30 men fighting in Syria since it intervened in the conflict at the end of September 2015.

*The Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

Opera

La Traviata

Tue. May. 09 Wed. May. 10
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Alla Sigalova’s excellent modernized staging of Verdi’s opera uses Yevgeny Kolobov’s boldly edited score of Verdi’s original music. Read more

Read more

1 day ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
1 day ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

2 hours ago
Thousands of soldiers marched through Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

see more

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World ...

1 day ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

Ressurection

Thu. Jun. 08 Thu. Jun. 08
Dom Muzyki
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Zemlyansky’s movement staging based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel. Mikhalkov Academy production. Premiere at th Dom Muzyki Theater Hall. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

