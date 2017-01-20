Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions
2 days ago Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech
2 days ago Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market
World
U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions
Meanwhile…
Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech
World
Record Payout for Russian Researcher who Exposed Facebook Security Flaw
Russia
Russia's Love Affair With Donald Trump Reaches a Crescendo
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions
2 days ago Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech
2 days ago Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market

ISIS Destroys Roman Ruins in Syria Where Russian Victory Concert Was Held

Jan 20, 2017 — 17:34
— Update: Jan. 20 2017 — 16:01

ISIS Destroys Roman Ruins in Syria Where Russian Victory Concert Was Held

Jan 20, 2017 — 17:34
— Update: Jan. 20 2017 — 16:01

Militants from the international terrorist group the Islamic State have destroyed part of the Roman amphitheater in Palmyra, the Syrian news agency SANA reports.

According SANA, the militants destroyed the facade of the amphitheater and part of the tetrapylon, which is a building with four entrances. 

The reports were confirmed by the General Director of Syria's Department of Antiquities and Museums, Maamun Abdulkarim, who provided satellite photos of the site. Of the tetrapylon's original 16 columns, only four remain standing.

According to Abdulkarim, the destruction of the monuments took place over the period of Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 10, 2017.

The amphitheater was the venue of a concert by the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theater and a performance by Russian cellist Sergei Roldugin after Russian-backed government forces retook the ancient city from ISIS in March 2016.

ISIS militants originally captured Palmyra on May 21 2015, after which they began destroying numerous ancient monuments in the city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

With Russian support, Syrian government forces retook the city from the militant group in March 2016. But in December last year, the militants launched a renewed offensive and recaptured the city after its defenders fled. 

Related
Opinion
No Easy Fix for Syria (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Putin Isn't Winning in Syria

Unattainable Utopia: How Alexei Kudrin Plans to Reform Russia's Economy (Op-Ed)

2 hours ago

Putin and his cronies will never give liberals the right to change a country that they feel belongs to them alone.

Russia Goes Crazy for Trump

3 hours ago

U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions

2 days ago

Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech

2 days ago

Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market

2 days ago

Russia Begins Radiation Experiments for Space Flights

2 days ago

Russian Official Takes the Fall Over Surkov Leaks

2 days ago

U.S. Firms Ready to Mend Russian Ties 'Before Sanctions Lifted,' Claims Deputy Prime Minister

3 hours ago

U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions

2 days ago

Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech

2 days ago

Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market

3 hours ago

U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions

2 days ago

Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech

2 days ago

Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market

1 day ago

1 day ago

Mightier Than the Sword: How Politics Is Tearing Apart PEN Russia

The expulsion of a prominent writer has split Russia's writer community and brought back ghosts of Soviet censorship.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Mightier Than the Sword: How Politics Is Tearing Apart PEN Russia

The expulsion of a prominent writer has split Russia's writer community and brought back ghosts of Soviet censorship.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Mightier Than the Sword: How Politics Is Tearing Apart PEN Russia

The expulsion of a prominent writer has split Russia's writer community and brought back ghosts of Soviet censorship.

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions

2 days ago

Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech

2 days ago

Russia's Gazprom Owns 34% of European Gas Market

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Kompromat By Any Other Name

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Since the whole world is talking about kompromat, we might as well talk about it, too.

Print edition — 4 days ago

January 19

Russian Surveillance of Foreigners; Donald Trump and the World Order; Cathedral Controversy; Domestic Violence Decriminalized; Coming Economic Reforms

Russia's Love Affair With Donald Trump Reaches a Crescendo

3 days ago
Trump-fever has taken over Russia. Here are just some of the ways the country is celebrating Donald J. Trump moving into the White House.

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russia Begins Radiation Experiments for Space Flights

2 days, 22 hours ago

Russian Official Takes the Fall Over Surkov Leaks

2 days, 22 hours ago

U.S. Firms Ready to Mend Russian Ties 'Before Sanctions Lifted,' Claims Deputy Prime Minister

2 days ago

Trump’s Fans in Russia Welcome Him to Power, But the Buzz Is Fading

2 days ago

With Donald Trump’s presidency now a cold, hard reality, it is almost as if Russia's ultra-patriots suddenly recognize how bizarre it is to celebrate a foreign country’s election results.

2 days ago

Trump’s Fans in Russia Welcome Him to Power, But the Buzz Is Fading

2 days ago

With Donald Trump’s presidency now a cold, hard reality, it is almost as if Russia's ultra-patriots suddenly recognize how bizarre it is to celebrate a foreign country’s election results.

2 days ago

Trump’s Fans in Russia Welcome Him to Power, But the Buzz Is Fading

2 days ago

With Donald Trump’s presidency now a cold, hard reality, it is almost as if Russia's ultra-patriots suddenly recognize how bizarre it is to celebrate a foreign country’s election results.

2 days ago

Avant-Garde Exhibit Builds a Bridge

Toward the end of 2016, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts opened a major exhibit celebrating Georgian avant-garde art from 1900 to the 1930s. This is the first large scale exhibition of Georgian avant-garde artists in Russia.

see more

2 days ago

Avant-Garde Exhibit Builds a Bridge

Toward the end of 2016, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts opened a major exhibit celebrating Georgian avant-garde art from 1900 to the 1930s. This is the first large scale ...

2 days ago

They Fought the Law: Russia Edges Closer to Decriminalizing Domestic Violence

The story of a law protecting victims of familial abuse that only lasted seven months in Russia.

2 days ago

Avant-Garde Exhibit Builds a Bridge

Toward the end of 2016, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts opened a major exhibit celebrating Georgian avant-garde art from 1900 to the 1930s. This is the first large scale exhibition of Georgian avant-garde artists in Russia.

New issue — 4 days ago

January 19

Russian Surveillance of Foreigners; Donald Trump and the World Order; Cathedral Controversy; Domestic Violence Decriminalized; Coming Economic Reforms
6 days ago
By James Sherr
James Sherr
By James Sherr

UK and Russia after Trump and Brexit: What’s Next?

By James Sherr
James Sherr
By James Sherr
6 days ago

Only a change in government policy by Russia will provoke a change in Britain’s policy toward Russia. But there's no sign that ...

2 days ago

Record Payout for Russian Researcher who Exposed Facebook Security Flaw

2 days ago

Poroshenko's Chocolate Factory in Russia Closes, 700 Laid Off

3 days ago

Putin Blows Off Trump Inauguration for Russian Ice-Swimming

3 days ago

No Quick Fix for Ties With U.S. Under Trump, Russian Foreign Affairs Chief Warns

3 days ago

Last Russian Citizen Held at Guantanamo Extradited to U.A.E.

3 days ago

Russian State TV Network Takes the Blame for Leaking the ‘Sherlock’ Finale

Mon. Jan. 23

More events
London Show Theater
The False Secrets Cinema
Berdichev Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Rothschild’s Fiddle Theater
Why Him? Cinema

2 days ago

Record Payout for Russian Researcher who Exposed Facebook Security Flaw

2 days ago

Poroshenko's Chocolate Factory in Russia Closes, 700 Laid Off

3 days ago

Putin Blows Off Trump Inauguration for Russian Ice-Swimming

3 days ago

No Quick Fix for Ties With U.S. Under Trump, Russian Foreign Affairs Chief Warns

3 days ago

Last Russian Citizen Held at Guantanamo Extradited to U.A.E.

3 days ago

Russian State TV Network Takes the Blame for Leaking the ‘Sherlock’ Finale

2 days ago

Russia Begins Radiation Experiments for Space Flights

2 days ago

Russian Official Takes the Fall Over Surkov Leaks

2 days ago

U.S. Firms Ready to Mend Russian Ties 'Before Sanctions Lifted,' Claims Deputy Prime Minister

They Fought the Law: Russia Edges Closer to Decriminalizing Domestic Violence

2 days ago
The story of a law protecting victims of familial abuse that only lasted seven months in Russia.

Massive CIA Data Dump Reveals Work on UFOs, Secret Tunnels and Soviet Jokes

3 days ago
The CIA has published 12 million pages of declassified documents, ...

They Fought the Law: Russia Edges Closer to Decriminalizing Domestic Violence

2 days ago
The story of a law protecting victims of familial abuse that only lasted seven months in Russia.
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Massive CIA Data Dump Reveals Work on UFOs, Secret Tunnels and Soviet Jokes

The CIA has published 12 million pages of declassified documents, including thousands of intelligence files on ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Facebook Temporarily Suspends ‘RT’ Ahead of Trump's Inauguration, and Moscow Is Pissed

Kremlin-funded news outlet RT was briefly blocked from posting photos or videos via its Facebook page ...

Most Read

Unattainable Utopia: How Alexei Kudrin Plans to Reform Russia's Economy (Op-Ed)

Mightier Than the Sword: How Politics Is Tearing Apart PEN Russia

Trump’s Fans in Russia Welcome Him to Power, But the Buzz Is Fading

They Fought the Law: Russia Edges Closer to Decriminalizing Domestic Violence
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+