Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

Spies in Wigs
2 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov used his annual press conference to moan about Western liberal values, cross-dressing U.S. spies, and Washington's failures fighting terrorism.
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein's sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya's etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections
These Photos Make Moscow Look Like Cloud City
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings
Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov's ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore.