Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

The Iraqi army on Tuesday released a video which features passports belonging to Islamic State fighters from Russia. The documents were discovered in the recently recaptured University of Mosul.

Among the Russian passports that can be seen in the video is one belonging to Andrei Katsuk who was reported missing in July 2013 after he left Krasnoyarsk for Turkey.



As of November last year, 3,200 Russian citizens are believed to have travelled to Syria to join the radical Islamist group.