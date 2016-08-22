Iran to Buy Russian Sukhoi Fighter Jets, Says Official

Iran is set to begin negotiations on a new deal to buy Russian Sukhoi fighter jets, the country's Defense Minister announced on Sunday.

Speaking on Iranian television, Brigadier General Hossein Dehgan said that move made part of wider plans to develop the Iranian air force.

Tehran has also recently received a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile defense system, which was first purchased by Iran in 2007.

The deal was suspended in 2010 due to UN sanctions against the country, but was resumed again in November 2015.

Testing of Iran's Bavar-373 anti-aircraft system is also to take place in the near future, Dehgan said.