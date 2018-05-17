News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 17 2018 - 12:05

Iran Agrees Interim Free Trade Zone With Russia-Led Eurasian Union

Chairman of the board of the EEC​ Tigran Sargsyan (Aleksander Scherbak / TASS)

Iran has signed a provisional free trade zone agreement with a Russia-led economic union, days after being hit by U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran’s central bank governor and three other individuals Tuesday after President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear agreement with Tehran last week. Iran, which sought to save the nuclear deal with European signatories including Russia, was due to finalize a free trade deal with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) by the end of 2017. 

Read More
Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Trampling' International Law in Backing Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

The free trade zone agreement between the EEU and Iran lowers or abolishes customs duties, setting off a three-year process for a permanent trade agreement, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday.

The deal seeks to expand on the $2.7 billion trade turnover between Iran and the EEU, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The interim agreement provides for an effective dispute resolution mechanism,” RIA cited Tigran Sargsyan, the head of the EEU’s governing body, as saying.

The EEU also signed a trade and economic cooperation agreement with China, RIA Novosti reported.

Moody's Says Russian Economy Resilient to Latest U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 19 2018
Moody's Says Russian Economy Resilient to Latest U.S. Sanctions
Russians Primarily Concerned With Rising Prices – Poll
News
April 24 2018
Russians Primarily Concerned With Rising Prices – Poll
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM

Latest news

Russia Opens Terror Probe Into U.S. Journalist’s Call for Airstrikes on Crimea Bridge
News
May 17 2018
Russia Opens Terror Probe Into U.S. Journalist’s Call for Airstrikes on Crimea Bridge
Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision
News
May 17 2018
Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision
Ukrainian Director Jailed in Russia Announces Hunger Strike ‘to the Bitter End’
News
May 17 2018
Ukrainian Director Jailed in Russia Announces Hunger Strike ‘to the Bitter End’

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox