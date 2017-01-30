iPhone 7 Stands Up to Siberian Ice, Making Hearty Russian Men Squeal With Delight

On Jan. 20, a man in Siberia went ice fishing and had himself a bad day. After drilling a hole in the ice over the Lena River, he accidentally dropped his new iPhone 7 Plus, and the magical device plunged straight into the freezing water below.

The iPhone remained underwater for 13 hours, until the fisherman’s friend, a diver named Fyodor, jumped into the water and retrieved it. When he returned the iPhone to its owner, it was still in perfect working order. When it fell down the hole, the phone only had about a 35-percent charge left on its battery. After more than half a day, the battery had only fallen to 19 percent.

The diver’s friends recorded his iPhone rescue, and he later shared a video of the stunt on Instagram, where the footage now has nearly 3,000 views.