iPhone 7 Stands Up to Siberian Ice, Making Hearty Russian Men Squeal With Delight

8 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
13 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
14 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Meanwhile…
Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’
Meanwhile…
Russia Now Arresting People for ‘Spy Dog Collars’
Meanwhile…
Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia
Meanwhile…
The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
Jan 30, 2017 — 19:18
Jan 30, 2017 — 19:18
Pixabay, edited by The Moscow Times

On Jan. 20, a man in Siberia went ice fishing and had himself a bad day. After drilling a hole in the ice over the Lena River, he accidentally dropped his new iPhone 7 Plus, and the magical device plunged straight into the freezing water below.

The iPhone remained underwater for 13 hours, until the fisherman’s friend, a diver named Fyodor, jumped into the water and retrieved it. When he returned the iPhone to its owner, it was still in perfect working order. When it fell down the hole, the phone only had about a 35-percent charge left on its battery. After more than half a day, the battery had only fallen to 19 percent.

The diver’s friends recorded his iPhone rescue, and he later shared a video of the stunt on Instagram, where the footage now has nearly 3,000 views.

Staff at the local website Ykt.ru decided to test these findings, suspicious that an iPhone can’t actually survive so long in freezing water.

Ykt.ru cut a hole through the five-foot-deep ice over the Lena River and lowered an iPhone 7 more than eight feet. They wrapped the phone in a net and tied it to a measuring tape. When they submerged it, the device had just 35 percent of its battery remaining.

iPhone 7 experiment, part one News.Ykt.Ru

After 13 hours, the team returned to the spot to retrieve the iPhone, only to find that the hole in the ice had closed up again, and the measuring tape had frozen solid. With some extra effort, however, they were eventually able to get back the iPhone, which, to everyone’s delight, still worked perfectly, and the battery had only dropped to 25 percent.

iPhone 7 experiment, part two News.Ykt.Ru

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

7 hours ago

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

2 days, 14 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

By Vladimir Frolov
It Started With a Call

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei ...

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

