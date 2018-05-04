IOC to Appeal all CAS Decisions on Cleared Russian Athletes

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to overturn doping bans imposed on 28 Russian athletes will be challenged by the International Olympic Committee at a Swiss tribunal, the IOC said on Thursday.

In February CAS overturned the bans and sanctions imposed on 28 out of a total of 39 Russian athletes for alleged anti-doping rule violations.

The other 11 athletes were confirmed to have committed doping offences although CAS said it had reduced their lifetime Olympic bans to a suspension from this year's Games in Pyeongchang.

The 39 had been sanctioned by the IOC for their alleged involvement in doping at the 2014 Sochi winter Olympics.

While CAS has yet to publish its full decisions on the athletes, the findings in two cases were published days ago.

Cross country skier Alexander Legkov was cleared of any anti-doping rule violation while bobsledder Aleksandr Zubkov's appeal was partially upheld by CAS which did, however, say that the latter was responsible for an anti-doping rule violation.

CAS said its investigation found that the evidence put forward by the IOC "did not have the same weight in each individual case" regarding Legkov and Zubkov.