IOC Releases Neutral Logo for Russian Olympic Athletes

Dec 21, 2017 — 09:25
— Update: Dec. 21 2017 — 08:18

Scazon / Flicr (CC BY 2.0)

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has proposed a neutral logo for Russian athletes allowed to participate in the Games in South Korea next February. 

The IOC decided Dec. 5 that Russia’s Olympic team and officials would be barred from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang over doping allegations. Individual athletes with a clean record will be allowed to participate under a neutral flag and with a neutral uniform.

The neutral logo proposed by the IOC reads "Olympic Athlete from Russia," in plain red letters on a white background.

olympic.org

On Wednesday, the IOC announced 13 guidelines for Russian uniforms, which include the following: 

— athletes may only be identified as "Olympic Athlete from Russia" or "OAR” on their uniforms

— only two colors from the Russian flag can appear at one time in the uniform

— the Russian coat of arms or national emblem may not appear

— no other national identifications can be used as design elements

— words on the uniform should be in English and in a generic font

The IOC's Review Panel will also vet each individual athlete from Russia to ensure that they are free of doping.

