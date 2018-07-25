News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 25 2018 - 12:07

Investigators Fired for Ignoring Pedophilia Case in Moscow

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin / Kremlin.ru

Two investigators in Moscow have reportedly been fired for failing to investigate the suspected sexual assault of a minor.

The 10-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by a man on her way home from after-school activities last April, her mother, who asked to be identified only as Svetlana, told the Govorit Moskva radio station last week.

Police reportedly identified the 32-year-old suspect after the assault and gave his information to the local branch of the investigative committee, but investigators failed to open a criminal case into the incident, Svetlana told the radio station.

“We went to the police and the investigative committee to find out whether there was a criminal case. Apparently there wasn’t, and the case materials had disappeared,” she said.

Read More
Russian Police to Resume Publishing Rape and Murder News With World Cup Over

Following a media storm after Svetlana’s interview, the Investigative Committee published a statement saying that the investigator in charge of the case had been fired after an internal probe for failing to “consider the claim of the child’s parents and take measures to arrest the suspect.” The director of the local branch had also been fired, the committee said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect in the case had been detained and was due to be charged.

According to the statement, the committee will continue its probe into the ex-employees’ failure to investigate the allegations of sexual assault.

“Not a single piece of evidence of a crime against children … can be left without the most serious attention,” it said. 

Facial Recognition Tech Leads to World Cup Arrest
News
July 03 2018
Facial Recognition Tech Leads to World Cup Arrest
Russian Cop Fined for Covering Up Fatal Beating in Custody
News
July 04 2018
Russian Cop Fined for Covering Up Fatal Beating in Custody
Foreign Journalists in Moscow Stabbed, Robbed in Two Incidents
News
July 10 2018
Foreign Journalists in Moscow Stabbed, Robbed in Two Incidents

Latest news

Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East
News
July 26 2018
Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East
Trump Delays Putin Meeting Until 'After the Russia Witch Hunt is Over,' Bolton Says
News
July 26 2018
Trump Delays Putin Meeting Until 'After the Russia Witch Hunt is Over,' Bolton Says
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture
News
July 26 2018
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter