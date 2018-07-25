Investigators Fired for Ignoring Pedophilia Case in Moscow

Two investigators in Moscow have reportedly been fired for failing to investigate the suspected sexual assault of a minor.

The 10-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by a man on her way home from after-school activities last April, her mother, who asked to be identified only as Svetlana, told the Govorit Moskva radio station last week.

Police reportedly identified the 32-year-old suspect after the assault and gave his information to the local branch of the investigative committee, but investigators failed to open a criminal case into the incident, Svetlana told the radio station.

“We went to the police and the investigative committee to find out whether there was a criminal case. Apparently there wasn’t, and the case materials had disappeared,” she said.