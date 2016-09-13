Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 minutes ago Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege
48 minutes ago Investigators Confirm Egypt Plane Crash as Terrorist Attack — Report
16 hours ago Ukraine Demands Russia Abandon Duma Elections in Crimea
World
Ukraine Demands Russia Abandon Duma Elections in Crimea
World
Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs
World
Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Opinion
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?

Investigators Confirm Egypt Plane Crash as Terrorist Attack — Report

Sep. 13 2016 — 10:41
— Update: 11:30

Investigators Confirm Egypt Plane Crash as Terrorist Attack — Report

Sep. 13 2016 — 10:41
— Update: 11:30
An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, Nov. 1, 2015. Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

International investigators have confirmed that the Russian passenger jet which crashed over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula was downed by a bomb, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday.

Metrojet Flight 9268, which was traveling from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, crashed on Oct. 31, 2015, killing all 224 people on board.

An investigation, conducted by an international team of aviation experts, found that an explosion originating in the plane's oversized baggage compartment ripped through the fuselage 22 minutes after take-off, Kommersant reported, citing a source close to the investigation.

A small bomb, equipped with a timer and a barometer, was triggered as the plane climbed to just over 10,000 meters. The explosion caused the tail of the plane to come away, sending the aircraft into a sudden nosedive. The majority of passengers died in the air from the sudden change in air pressure, Kommersant reported.

The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, announced in November 2015 that traces of explosives had been found on the downed Airbus A321 wreckage and passengers' belongings.

FSB experts believed that a homemade bomb capable of bringing down the plane would have needed explosive power equivalent to 1 kilogram of TNT, Bortnikov said.

Russian President Putin linked the attack to Russia's expanding role in the Syrian conflict, declaring, “we will find the terrorists anywhere on earth and punish them.”

The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on the day of the crash, later publishing alleged pictures of the bomb in their group magazine.

Egyptian officials were initially quick to deny a terrorist link, dismissing Islamic State claims as “propaganda.” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi later admitted in February 2016 that a bomb had brought down the aircraft, claiming that those responsible had wanted to target Russian-Egyptian relations.

The Kremlin banned all flights between Russia and Egypt in the wake of the attack, citing safety concerns. Travel links have not been restored, despite offers from the Egyptian authorities to build a new terminal for Russian planes.

The Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Related
Russia
Sinai Air Crash Relatives Sue U.S. Plane Owner
Russia
Russia, Egypt Will Join Forces to Find Sinai Crash Culprits
Russia
Russia Says Sinai Crash Was a Terrorist Act
Russia
After Sinai Plane Crash, Russians Wonder: Where Is Putin?
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

9 hours ago

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

3 minutes ago

Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege

16 hours ago

Ukraine Demands Russia Abandon Duma Elections in Crimea

17 hours ago

Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals

18 hours ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

18 hours ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury

19 hours ago

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 minutes ago

Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege

16 hours ago

Ukraine Demands Russia Abandon Duma Elections in Crimea

17 hours ago

Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals

3 minutes ago

Polar Bears Trap Russian Scientists in Arctic Weather Station Siege

16 hours ago

Ukraine Demands Russia Abandon Duma Elections in Crimea

17 hours ago

Russia's Wheelchair Dancers Stripped of Medals
20 hours ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
20 hours ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for regional policy.

Print edition — 5 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

21 hours ago

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when ...

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

21 hours ago

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the ...

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

21 hours ago

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

1 day ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

see more

1 day ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing ...

3 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 ...

1 day ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

New issue — 5 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
20 hours ago
Forgot awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

18 hours ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

18 hours ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury

19 hours ago

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement

3 days ago

3 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of ...

3 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of state investment. But less than a week from its launch date, the MCR remains an unfinished project with a fast approaching deadline.

3 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of state investment. But less than a week from its launch date, the MCR remains an unfinished project with a fast ...

23 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Belarus has elected its first opposition members of parliament in 20 years, the Reuters news agency reported Monday. ...

23 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Riot police searched a branch of Russia's Central Bank alongside representatives from the country's Investigative Committee, the Vedomosti ...

23 hours ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
Belarus has elected its first opposition members of parliament in 20 years, the Reuters news agency reported Monday. ...

23 hours ago

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Riot police searched a branch of Russia's Central Bank alongside representatives from the country's Investigative Committee, the Vedomosti ...

18 hours ago

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have arrested seven minors they accuse of planting bombs for the Ukrainian security ...

18 hours ago

Independent Journalist Attacked in Beslan Suffered a Brain Injury
Two independent journalists were attacked at a cemetery earlier this month in Beslan, while attending memorial services to ...
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in ...

1 day ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

3 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

3 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

3 days ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

3 days ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

3 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
3 days ago
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic ...
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
3 days ago
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out ...
Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
3 days ago
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to ...

Most Read

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Moscow's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam)

Donetsk Separatists Accuse Kiev of Using Teenage Saboteurs

Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+