News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 16 2018 - 16:07

Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site

Public Domain

Russian investigators have confirmed the authenticity of the bodies of Tsar Nicholas II and his family members on the eve of the 100th anniversary of their murder.

Bolshevik revolutionaries executed Nicholas II, his wife and their five children by firing squad in Yekaterinburg on July 17, 1918. Russian authorities relaunched a criminal probe into the murder in 2015.

Read More
The Death of House Romanov: Yekaterinburg’s Grisly Legacy

Seven of the remains uncovered in the probe were confirmed as belonging to members of the executed Romanov family, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday.

“Genetic examination results showed that seven of the 11 found remains correspond to the mother, father, four daughters and son of the family,” the committee said in an online statement.

The investigators said Nicholas II’s remains were identified by comparing them to the exhumed remains of his father, Tsar Alexander III.

DNA samples from the living descendants of the Romanov family were used to confirm the authenticity of the remaining bodies.

Along with the bodies of the royal family, investigators said the burial site may also contain the remains of four attendants, including a family physician.

In a recent survey published by the state-run VTsIOM pollster, a majority of respondents said they consider the shooting death of the tsar’s family a “monstrous and unjustified crime.”

Latest news

Gerard Depardieu Amasses New Tax Debts in Russia, Media Reports
News
July 16 2018
Gerard Depardieu Amasses New Tax Debts in Russia, Media Reports
Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says
News
July 16 2018
Russia's New Weapons Aim to 'Cement' Nuclear Parity with NATO, Kremlin Says
Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018
News
July 16 2018
Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018

Most read

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow

News

Russia's World Cup Sparks Old Fears of Abandoned Mothers and 'Festival Children'

Opinion

Russian Enough, but for How Long?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter