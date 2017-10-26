Interfax News Back Online After Large-Scale Virus Attack

The Interfax news agency is back online after suffering a large-scale virus attack which also spread to other countries.

Servers in Ukraine, Turkey and Germany were among 200 targets of malicious software that demands a ransom in exchange for unscrambling data, Russian cyber-security company Kaspersky Lab said.

The “Bad Rabbit" virus also forced Interfax, one of Russia’s biggest news agencies, offline for two days.

Access to Interfax’s public website and its corporate database had been restored by early on Thursday, but its subscription services and smartphone application were still inaccessible.

The St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka.ru, which said it had suffered a similar attack on Tuesday, was also back online.