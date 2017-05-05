Russia
Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

May 5, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 15:51

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

May 5, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 15:51
A Russian military officer tests the latest night vision equipment. Vladislav Belogrud / Interpress / TASS

Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra snipers are using Russian-made night vision equipment, Russian military experts have established, the Kommersant newspaper has reported.

Russian military analysts have recently paid special attention to identifying sniper rifles used in Syria, after at least four Russians were been killed by sniper fire, Kommersant reported.

Alexei Buchelnikov, a Russian military adviser with the Syrian army, became the latest Russian military casualty in Syria. He was instructing Syrian troops at an artillery range when a sniper killed him with a single shot from a few hundred meters in almost complete darkness.

While investigating insurgents’ rifles, Russian experts found Russian-made image converter tubes in the night vision equipment. It’s not clear yet how they have made their way to Syria, Kommersant reported.

Russia and the U.S. are the only producers of night vision equipment of the third generation, which allows identifying human shadowgraphs in full darkness from 400 meters distance. 

The U.S. does not export the equipment, except to allies, so it does not fall into the hands of third parties. Russian law also prohibits the export of the third generation equipment except to allies.

No criminal investigation has been launched yet in response to the Russian military experts' findings. A likely explanation, according to Kommersant, is that Russian-made electronic equipment could have reached Syria through third countries that officially receive such equipment or its various components from Russia.

Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

Concert

Chamber Orchestra of Russia, soloist and conductor Alexei Utkin (oboe)

Sat. May. 06 Thu. May. 18
Rachmaninov Concert Hall
06:00 p.m.

Johann Christian Bach: Concertante for flute, oboe, violin and cello in C major. Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto. Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence. Soloists Maria Chepurina (flute), Yekaterina Nazarova (violin), and Ilya Pashintsev (cello). Read more

Read more

13 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
13 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

5 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
