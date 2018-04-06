'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the International Affairs Committee in the Federation Council

The U.S. Treasury Department released a new wave of anti-Russia sanctions on Friday targeting 24 individuals and 14 entities linked to the Kremlin, in response to "malign" Russian actions that include alleged election meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The action froze the U.S. assets of oligarchs and government officials, such as aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, as well as state-linked companies.





This is how Russia reacted to the news:



— General Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee:

“This is complete lawlessness and impotence, insanity, that we’re seeing from the side of the Americans, [it's] because all of their projects on the international arena are failing, one after the other.”



— Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee

“This is a path to nowhere. You can’t intimidate Russia with this, let alone break it.”

— Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition politician

“I look at the new list of Russian officials and oligarchs put under U.S. sanctions. I remember how they drank champagne for Trump’s victory in the election. I laugh.”