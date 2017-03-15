Russia
Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

March 15, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 16:35

Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

March 15, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 16:35
torange.biz

Drug use is no longer the main cause of growing HIV rates in Russia, according to a leading expert.

Alexander Semyonov, head of the immunology and virology lab at the St. Petersburg Pasteur Institute, told the TASS news agency on Wednesday that the disease was increasingly being spread via sexual contact. 

“Several years ago the average HIV patient was a drug user consuming two or three doses of heroin every day,"  Semyonov told reporters. "These days it’s entrepreneurs, workers, housewives, students — ordinary people.” 

Read More: Russia Wishes Away Its HIV Epidemic

According the data provided by the Pasteur Institute, 52.8 percent of HIV cases in the first six months of 2016 involved drug use, compared to 44.6 percent of cases involving heterosexual contact. Only 1.5 percent of cases involved homosexual contact, while 1.1 percent of cases saw the virus transmitted from mother to baby during pregnancy, birth or breastfeeding.

Some 854,187 Russians were registered as living with HIV as of September 2016. The overall number of HIV cases registered since 1985 has exceeded 1 million, or as high as 1.4 million including diagnosed cases, according to Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Moscow-based Federal Center for Fighting AIDS.

Russia’s growing HIV rate differs from much of the developed world, where the number of new cases is falling. In 2015, Russian health authorities registered 95,475 new HIV cases, and another 75,962 during the first nine months of 2016, 

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

3 hours ago

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

By Pavel Aptekar
Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

4 hours ago

The low quality of Russian institutions breeds corruption and the misuse of government funds

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

By Nikolai Epple
Slower Internet for Google

1 day ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

