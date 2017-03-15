Drug Use No Longer Main Cause of HIV in Russia – Expert

Drug use is no longer the main cause of growing HIV rates in Russia, according to a leading expert.

Alexander Semyonov, head of the immunology and virology lab at the St. Petersburg Pasteur Institute, told the TASS news agency on Wednesday that the disease was increasingly being spread via sexual contact.

“Several years ago the average HIV patient was a drug user consuming two or three doses of heroin every day," Semyonov told reporters. "These days it’s entrepreneurs, workers, housewives, students — ordinary people.”