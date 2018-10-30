Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal

Ingushetia’s Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that a new border agreement with Chechnya — which sparked weeks of protests — was unconstitutional.

Thousands took to the streets for daily protests in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia after the regional parliament endorsed a border swap deal with the neighboring republic of Chechnya earlier this month. Some deputies later said that their votes against the agreement had been tampered with in the tally.

Protesters in the Ingush capital of Magas, who gathered daily after the deal was signed on Oct. 4, said that the arrangement amounted to a surrender of territory that favors Chechnya at their own region's expense. Cartographers estimate that Ingushetia gave up 26 times more territory than Chechnya in the deal.