Ingushetia Protest Leaders Face Criminal Charges, Activist Says

At least two leading protest leaders have been detained in southern Russia amid rising anger against a controversial land swap deal, a local activist has said.

Thousands took to the streets in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia last week after the regional parliament endorsed a new border deal with the neighboring republic of Chechnya. Protesters, who have gathered daily in the Ingush capital of Magas since the deal was signed on Oct. 4, believe the arrangement amounts to a surrender of territory and favors Chechnya at their own region's expense.