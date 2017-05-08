Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

The leader of Russia’s Republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov does not support a bill that would make bride kidnapping a criminal offense. The bill, drafted by Ingushetia’s lawmakers, was introduced to the Russian parliament in late April this year.

“When a person wants to get married this way, making him a felon would cost us more,” Yevkurov was quoted as saying by Rossia24 TV channel Saturday.

“I don’t support [this bill]. Why? Because there is criminal liability for kidnappers in the Criminal Code already, be it a bride or a businessman.”