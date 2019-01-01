News By Reuters

Baby Boy Found Alive After 35 Hours Under Rubble After Russia Blast

TASS

A baby boy has been found alive after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle. The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-story building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing. Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker removing the baby dressed in pink socks and putting a blanket around it before he starts running towards an ambulance.

The current temperature in the city of Magnitogorsk, home to one of Russia's largest steel plants in the Urals some 1,700 kilometers east of Moscow, is -17 Celsius. The fact that the 11-month-old infant, currently diagnosed with a serious freezer burn and a closed-head injury, was lying in his bed and was wrapped up in layers saved his life, the TASS news agency reported, citing a regional emergency center. The baby was found when a rescuer heard him crying and "a large-scale operation was immediately organized," Interfax reported, citing emergency officials. His removal was difficult because of unstable debris which posed risks for rescuers. "Hundreds of people were waiting for the appearance of the injured child from under the rubble like a miracle. And the miracle happened...," the officials were quoted as saying by Interfax. "Tears drew in the eyes of the weatherbeaten rescuers."

