In Unprecedented Move, Eurovision 2017 Organizers Offer Russia the Chance to Compete in Ukraine via Satellite

“In the spirit of Eurovision’s values of inclusivity,” the European Broadcasting Union has done something unprecedented: it’s offered Channel One Russia the chance to let Yulia Samoylova compete in this year's song contest live via satellite. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities formally banned Samoylova from traveling to Kiev, where the next Eurovision competition will take place in May.

“This is something that has never been done before in the contest’s 60-year history,” the EBU said in a statement published online, explaining that the decision is meant to “ensure that all 43 entrants are given the opportunity to participate.”

Reacting to the EBU’s offer, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kyrylenko vowed to prevent any broadcast of Samoylova’s performance on Ukrainian television, arguing on Twitter that airing her song on TV would constitute the same violation of Ukrainian law as permitting her to travel to Ukraine.