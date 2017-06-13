U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

The U.S. Senate has proposed new sanctions against Russia’s railway, mining, and shipping sector and sectors related to metallurgy, the Interfax news agency has reported.

The proposed sanctions came in response to Russian involvement in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and alleged involvement in last year's presidential elections in the United States.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer says the move shows that countries “will be punished if they interfere in [U.S.] elections.”

The non-partisan measures were agreed by two key Senate committees, the Banking and Foreign Relations committees, the Wall Street Journal Reported.