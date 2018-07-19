In Siberia, Trump Burger Joint Draws Customers, Occasional Ire

A new burger joint named after Donald Trump has been drawing in customers in Siberia, its manager said on Wednesday, amid increased Russian interest in the U.S. president after his summit talks this week with President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Burger, which opened in the city of Krasnoyarsk in December, is trying to cash in on the buzz around Trump, who reaffirmed his wish to improve chilly Russian-U.S. ties during his meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

The walls of the burger joint are decorated with paintings of the U.S. president, while its signature dishes include a Trump Burger with bacon and a Melania chicken burger named after U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

"Demand is really not bad for a restaurant that opened just recently," manager Igor Vinogradov told Reuters.